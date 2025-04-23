Hi Adventurers,

This update brings the addition of the automatic server selection system. To streamline the matchmaking process, players will no longer need to select their server region and instead will be automatically placed in the closest server based on the region of the party leader. We hope this leads to a more fair and optimal experience for players from all regions. We thank you and see you in the dungeons!

IRONMACE

Fixed an issue where players could become unable to perform any actions after using Perfect Block or Spell Reflection following a parry with a weapon or shield.

Fixed an issue where the Spell Reflection effect could be lost when using a ladder after activating the skill as a Fighter.

Fixed an issue where the ground-cracking effect triggered by the Giant Worm could appear floating in the air.

Fixed an issue where the Lich’s hit effects may not display as intended.

Fixed an issue where the electric effect could remain on the corpse of the Skeleton Guardman.

Fixed an issue where the Demon Imp could slide while teleporting when spotting a monster while in a damaged state.

Fixed an issue where the Barrier pattern from the Skeleton Mage could appear overly large when applied to a Demon Imp.

Fixed an issue in the Ruins Forsaken Cloister module where monsters could fall through the terrain after dying on a certain slope.

Fixed an issue in the Ruins Watchtower module where a specific chest could be placed to open facing the wall.

Fixed an issue in the Ruins Tower Bridge module where sound effects may cut out.

Fixed an issue where monsters could fall through the floor upon death at a specific spot in the Inferno Doom Cage module.

Fixed an issue in the Inferno Bloody Falls module where players could take damage from the blood waterfall and pools without seeing the corresponding VFX.

Fixed an issue where portals could spawn in hard-to-reach areas.

Fixed an issue where the Escape Portal VFX could overlap with the ground.

Fixed an issue where the -10 Adventure Point death penalty might not be applied in High-Roller mode.

Fixed an issue where the hit effect of Pestilence could appear floating in the air.

Fixed an issue where the mark left by Deathbloom on players or monsters could persist longer than intended.

Fixed an issue where a shimmering effect could remain on a monster’s corpse after being killed with Pulverizing Prayer.

Fixed an issue where the Catice item might not have a Primary stat applied.

Fixed an issue where Catice could be blocked if hit during its swinging motion.

Fixed an issue where the blade restoration sound for Catice could play when it was stolen via Pickpocket by a Rogue, even if the weapon was stored in the inventory in a broken state.

Fixed an issue where the Pearl Necklace might display as "Normal" for Poor to Uncommon grades.

Fixed an issue where cloaks could appear abnormally stretched when equipped on corpses.

Fixed an issue where infinite loading could occur when entering the game or loading into the Down Room.

Fixed an issue where some achievements might not be granted when sending looted items through the Expressman.