v1.1.6 Changelog
Gameplay
-
Autobuild radius slightly increased
-
Cat Ark upgrades give more buildings for new Expeditions (xz215279)
-
2 Upgrades for Telemanipulator
UI, QoL & Texts
-
A lot of Optimizations
-
Many minor UI\UX fixes
-
You can hold Autofill key to autofill buildings (xz215279)
-
Many small Controller support improvements
-
Tutorials improved
-
Steamdeck UI improved
Bug fixes
- Minor Bug fixes (kudos to MustardSeedTales, sANDY, Yar1o, Eneri, xz215279)
Also don't forget about our collection of items in Steam Points Shop made by our artist Sergey!
----------------------
How to Get More Involved
At Luden.io, we develop games while constantly listening to the feedback from our awesome players. If you feel proactive, you're very welcome to do one or more of the following:
-
Subscribe to our newsletter, to get the latest info about the game's development, and a sneak peek of the upcoming features and events
-
Come say hi to our Discord server, or Twitter
-
Check out some other games by us!
Changed files in this update