v1.1.6 Changelog

Gameplay

Autobuild radius slightly increased

Cat Ark upgrades give more buildings for new Expeditions (xz215279)

2 Upgrades for Telemanipulator

UI, QoL & Texts

A lot of Optimizations

Many minor UI\UX fixes

You can hold Autofill key to autofill buildings (xz215279)

Many small Controller support improvements

Tutorials improved

Steamdeck UI improved

Bug fixes

Minor Bug fixes (kudos to MustardSeedTales, sANDY, Yar1o, Eneri, xz215279)

