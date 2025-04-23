 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18208527 Edited 23 April 2025 – 15:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.1.6 Changelog

Gameplay

  • Autobuild radius slightly increased

  • Cat Ark upgrades give more buildings for new Expeditions (xz215279)

  • 2 Upgrades for Telemanipulator

UI, QoL & Texts

  • A lot of Optimizations

  • Many minor UI\UX fixes

  • You can hold Autofill key to autofill buildings (xz215279)

  • Many small Controller support improvements

  • Tutorials improved

  • Steamdeck UI improved

Bug fixes
  • Minor Bug fixes (kudos to MustardSeedTales, sANDY, Yar1o, Eneri, xz215279)

Also don't forget about our collection of items in Steam Points Shop made by our artist Sergey!

How to Get More Involved


At Luden.io, we develop games while constantly listening to the feedback from our awesome players. If you feel proactive, you're very welcome to do one or more of the following:

