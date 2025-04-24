Hello Explorers,

The time has finally come! Climb aboard the Hydrafloat and fly across the Atlantic Ocean to Amerzone - The Explorer’s Legacy!

🕊️ Save the White Birds - Fulfill the last wishes of a dying explorer by bringing the last egg of the White Birds back to Amerzone

🧭 Answer the call of exploration - Travel across the forgotten land of Amerzone and discover its beautiful landscapes, its unique wildlife and its painful history

🧩 Put your curiosity to the test - Make use of your observational skills to find clues and solve puzzles to progress in your adventure

🌱 Experience the remake of Benoît Sokal’s first game - (Re)Discover the work of Benoît Sokal before the Syberia saga





🕊️ Play Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy now

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429190/Amerzone__The_Explorers_Legacy/

Dive into Benoît Sokal’s universe with the exclusive Syberia: The World Before x Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy bundle at 10% off

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/49865/Syberia_The_World_Before_x_Amerzone__The_Explorers_Legacy/

