These competitions are now fixed and will work on New Games.

The NCL 3 fixes may also work on any NCL 3 save games that are in the first season and dated before the final stages of the fixtures.

The France division 3 fix will not apply to any save games or databases created before this build.

The France division 3 fix will only apply to new games and new databases created from this build 18208298 onwards.

Build ID: 18208298

Thanks go to all those who supply save games to assist in the troubleshooting.