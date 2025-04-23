 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18208298 Edited 23 April 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

These competitions are now fixed and will work on New Games.

The NCL 3 fixes may also work on any NCL 3 save games that are in the first season and dated before the final stages of the fixtures.

The France division 3 fix will not apply to any save games or databases created before this build.
The France division 3 fix will only apply to new games and new databases created from this build 18208298 onwards.

Build ID: 18208298

Thanks go to all those who supply save games to assist in the troubleshooting.

