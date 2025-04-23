Greetings, Dwarves! 🍻
We're glad to see you're all enjoying the update so far! This hotfix addresses several of the issues reported, though a couple of connection problems remain. We’re working on another hotfix to resolve those soon.
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Common, random crash that was caused by expiring buffs on customers.
- Fixed: Issue where patrolling staff (Fairy & Bard) did not function on Expansion 2.
- Fixed: Issue with collisions in the hearth that prevented players from diving into it.
- Fixed: A case where diving prevented players from moving.
- Fixed: Issue where other staff members stopped each other from interacting with one target (e.g. Fairy blocking the Bard on a customer).
- Fixed: Issue where the Crude Snack VFX was being played on local space rather than world space.
- Fixed: Issue where the Bard Coin spawn effect did not have attenuation, being heard from across the tavern.
⚖️ Balance Changes
- Buffed: Golemite movement speed by 200%
- Buffed: Golemite Level 3 Upgrade Cook Time (from: 15 seconds to: 10 seconds)
- Buffed: Golemite Level 5 Upgrade Cook Time (from: 10 seconds to: 4 seconds)
🎉 Quality of Life
- Adjusted: Emote Pack & Wild West DLC graphics to better represent the contents inside.
- Adjusted: Moved the table at the back of the base expansion to prevent stains & bard coins falling behind it.
- Adjusted: Reworded the Master Tavernkeep Achievement to better relay the information on pulled renowned customers.
- Added: 20 New Staff First Names and 20 New Staff Last Names for each staff member.
