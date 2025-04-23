 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18208147 Edited 23 April 2025 – 13:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented players continuing the campaign from an old save from talking to certain NPCs on the FBI map.
Fixed a bug that caused melee item damage to not display correctly in the inventory.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 710232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link