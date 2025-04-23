Fixed a bug that prevented players continuing the campaign from an old save from talking to certain NPCs on the FBI map.
Fixed a bug that caused melee item damage to not display correctly in the inventory.
April 23rd, 2025 - Backwards Compatibility Fix Micropatch
Update notes via Steam Community
