First a word of thanks!

Thank you so much for supporting our game! We have loved watching streamers and YouTubers enjoy our little game! We are committed to making sure that any issues brought to our attention will be resolved as quick as possible! That being said, we made this game in 8 months time. And the team is rather exhausted. So we are taking a short break until the 5th of may.

We want to make sure that we can look at any remaining issues with a clear head. We haven't been reported any real game breaking bugs so far. So a little nerve wracking to take the time off, but it is definitely necessary!

I will list a few of the bugs we have fixed so far already, and then a short listing of things that are definitely already on the top of our needs to be "fixed and improved" list.

Bugs fixed:

Language choice: There was a bug where in some language region it auto defaulted to German. This has been resolved.

Save slot: There was an issue where if you had a save slot that was played through all the save data bled through to the next save file created. Even on hardcore mode.

Bugs stuck on position: Not entirely fixed. It should be a lot less frequent now however. When a soldier bug is stuck camping next to a Trooper Tower moving the rally point will break them lose of their aggro loop. (haven't figured out yet why they are doing that.)

Bugs on our to do list:

There is still quite of bit of optimizing that we intend to do. This is a priority for us and will be completed as fast as possible upon our return.

Pathing issues: As said we were able to diminish how often it happens, but we will get it out fully!

Widescreen support: We put black bars on the side temporarily. Since there was a lot of stretching in game. We will once we return get support for widescreen back in a stable manner!

Late achievements: This is an annoying one, most seem to work except for the 50.000 killed one, so we are going to fix that one as soon as we can as well.

The player Mech is blocking creatures it shouldn't as soon as the gun upgrade and shield upgrade are bought. That is not intended.

The Corporate Mecha should fire smoke grenades, which it isn't right now. But it will soon!

Spawners are being stopped by troopers. They should not be.

Sometimes the legionnaire broken tower on level 12 doesn't function as it should.

Balancing: