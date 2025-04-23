Hello, Hydroponic Farmers 🌱

A brand new face is coming to your store and they’re bringing deals you won’t want to miss!

In this update, we’re excited to introduce the Salesperson NPC and a brand new category of items: Furniture that permanently boosts your store’s performance.

Meet the Salesperson

Every now and then, a Salesperson NPC will stop by your store to offer exclusive deals. Unlike regular customers, this NPC isn’t here to shop but they’re here to sell you valuable bundles and unique items at discounted prices.



Here’s what they might offer during their visits:

Fish Fry Packs : Bulk bundles at cheaper prices than buying individually

Wallpapers for Decoration : Personalize your store with new wall designs to better reflect your style, available in discounted bundles

Exclusive Furniture Items: Decorative objects that come with permanent bonus effects for your store

The Salesperson will start visiting your store once you've entered Chapter 2 and completed your first day. After that, they may appear at random intervals between 1 to 4 in-game days around 7.00 - 12.00, so keep your eyes open!



The Salesperson will only stay until the end of the day, so be sure to interact with them before closing time. If you miss them, you’ll need to wait for their next visit. Don’t miss out some of the items they offer are only available through this special NPC!

Introducing Furniture

Alongside the Salesperson, we’re introducing a brand new item category: Furniture that improves your store stats.

These aren’t just for looks, each piece of furniture provides a permanent passive bonus to your store’s overall performance.





Furniture items can affect the following key stats:

Customer Growth : Increases the frequency of customer visits to your store

Price Bonus : Raises the maximum price customers are willing to pay for your goods

Employee Morale: Boosts employee working speed, improving effectiveness and efficiency



Each furniture item adds its effect permanently once placed, helping you grow your business more strategically over time. Want more foot traffic? Invest in items with Customer Growth. Need to raise profits per item? Focus on Price Bonus furniture. Trying to optimize restocking and harvesting? Employee Morale boosts are the way to go.

We hope you enjoy this new layer of store building depth, and as always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the update. Let us know what you think about the Salesperson mechanic and which furniture you’re using most!

And if you’re enjoying the experience so far, don’t forget to leave us a review on Steam—it helps us more than you know! 🛍️🌿

See you in the store—and don’t forget to check who’s knocking on your door!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3152540/Hydroponics_Farm__Store_Simulator