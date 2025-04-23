The heroes are coming with their——

Will of Free Souls! ♪(^∇^*)

[h3]I, Christy, will SING for everyone right now!!

Okay, now for the detailed update notes:

★ New System — Hero Patrol Skill System

Each hero unlocks a patrol skill after unlocking their 1st Story. Players can dispatch heroes to patrol, which means they assist other passing adventurers along specific paths in the park.

Heroes gain "Soul Energy" through adventures in the park. Each assist consumes a portion of this energy.

A new hero list interface has been added, where you can view the status of all summoned heroes and locate them easily.

Patrol skill instructions have been added to the manual.

The following hero patrol skills are now live:

Wei: Work-King

Jason: Recruit Training

Yukage: Feign Death Spell

Tuyang: Sketching

Alice: Let’s Chase the Rabbit!

Christy: Improvised Performance

Shun: Black Flame Dragon’s Summon

Vallee: Distant Memories

Nicole: You Make Me Smile

Aisda: Universal Cosmic Language

Romdo: BBQ Stall

Aiwen: I Have A Question

★ New (Crossover) Hero: Aiwen

Appears on Map: Volcano

Exclusive Quest: Find Companions

Tent/Inn Quests: Food Safety Survey, Environmental Satisfaction Survey, Life Growth Survey

Decorations: Lab Floor Mat, Infinite Energy Lamp, Catgirl Trap, This is Not a Flower, This is Not a Leaf

From the comic: Catbox Inversion

★ New Adventure Building Interaction Effects:

Vine Maze: Causes thorn damage to adventurers moving inside.

Forest Illusion Array: Adventurers must first defeat ghosts summoned by the witch spirit before they can damage the spirit.

Great Tree: Old and rambling, requires longer interaction time.

Mushroom Grove: Sleeping on the giant mushroom slowly restores HP.

Forest Path: Adventurers may be poisoned during exploration, reducing movement speed.

Withered Bushes: Angry aphids may spit at adventurers.

Witch’s House: The crystal ball occasionally malfunctions and cannot provide divination or results.

Marsh City Perimeter: Slippery rocks may cause adventurers to fall.

Underground Passage: Due to its sensitive nature, a correct password exchange is needed to smuggle adventurers into the city.

Army Kitchen: Suspicious kitchen environment and ingredients may cause diarrhea.

Fish Pond: Not everyone can catch something that easily.

Refining Base: Breaking the refining device results in victory, but leaked mist lowers attack speed.

Dry Well: Adventurers may contract the plague and suffer ongoing damage.

★ New Adventure Building Technologies:

Vine Maze: Lying Flat, Local Materials

Forest Illusion Array: Streamlined Process, Clingy Gremlins, Efficiency Focus

Deep Forest: Witch’s Heart

Great Tree: Radiance, Nourishment from the Great Tree, Forest Ambassador, No Honest Traders, Inner Guidance

Strange Tree Hole: Warming Hearts, Grand Opening, Clearance Sale, Bone-Crushing Discounts

Mushroom Grove: Show Mercy, Deep Sleep, Full Stamina, Free Service, Sleep Paralysis, Ultimate Performance

Witch Workshop: Generous Portions, Material Refund, Enhanced Potency

Forest Path: Environmental Improvement, Mood Enhancement

Withered Bushes: Fresh Floral Mist, Work-Life Balance

Witch’s House: Reinforced Glass, Enhanced Lighting

Marsh City Perimeter: Spell-Breaking Flower, Anti-Slip Measures, Emergency Rations, Spirit Color - Emerald, Spirit Color - Sunset Red, Spirit Color - Plum Purple

Marsh City Ruins: Spirit Channeling, Green Seal, Yellow Seal, Blue Seal

Underground Passage: Word Got Out, Acceleration Path, Marsh City Map, Hidden Stash

Army Kitchen: Jet Warrior, Suspicious Ingredients

Fish Pond: Downstream Net, Floodlight, So Satisfying, Ultimate Performance

Army Canteen: Lights Out, Purple Root Meat Stew, Royal Chaos Dumplings, Divine "Fresh Goods"

Refining Base: Shortcuts Taken, Pipe Repair, Pipe Upgrade, Fresh Ingredients

Royal Army Camp: Sparkling Clean, Tidy Up, Exploration Essentials

Temple Ruins: Shed Armor and Retire, Turbo Carrots, Frost-Resistant Cabbage, Power Spinach

Dry Well: Environment Immunity, Pluck the Rat, Mouse Love, Mouse Enlightenment

Storage Room: Magic Broom

★ Gameplay Optimization:

Greatly improved loading screen read speed!!!! (BOLD THIS LINE!!)

★ Other Content Adjustments:

Adjusted unlock order for some buildings: Withered Bushes → now a sub-node of Strange Tree Hole Deep Forest → now a sub-node of Forest Illusion Array Marsh City Perimeter → now a sub-node of Fish Pond; Fish Pond → now a sub-node of Underground Passage

Adjusted assignable quests by role: Guard: Removed — Recruitment Notice, Know the Enemy, Arrogant Patrol, Power of the Prism Passerby A: Removed — Request for Help, Absent-Minded Scholar, Soul Trial, Missing Lord Peddler: Added — War Preparations, Battle Against Evil Miner: Removed — The Impregnable Magic City Traveling Merchant & Alchemist: Removed — Material Shortage

Adjusted the appearance order of certain wish types for: Barbarian Warrior, Librarian, Wandering Sailor

Adjusted hero preference types

Note: Due to these changes, some saved games may experience visual issues. If you encounter save compatibility problems, please upload your save through the in-game “Report a Problem” page. Thank you!

★ Display Adjustments:

Added overhead display for adventurers gaining items or buffs

Adjusted interaction time, position, and dialogue in some building storylines

★ Bug Fixes:

Fixed hero display issue in the inn

Fixed issue where adventurers could get stuck when auto-switching Pupu in managed buildings

Some known issues are still being investigated and will be fixed in upcoming patches: