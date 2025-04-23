The heroes are coming with their——
Will of Free Souls! ♪(^∇^*)
This update was originally planned to be included in the full release version... but we just couldn’t wait!
[h3]I, Christy, will SING for everyone right now!!
Okay, now for the detailed update notes:
★ New System — Hero Patrol Skill System
-
Each hero unlocks a patrol skill after unlocking their 1st Story. Players can dispatch heroes to patrol, which means they assist other passing adventurers along specific paths in the park.
-
Heroes gain "Soul Energy" through adventures in the park. Each assist consumes a portion of this energy.
-
A new hero list interface has been added, where you can view the status of all summoned heroes and locate them easily.
-
Patrol skill instructions have been added to the manual.
The following hero patrol skills are now live:
-
Wei: Work-King
-
Jason: Recruit Training
-
Yukage: Feign Death Spell
-
Tuyang: Sketching
-
Alice: Let’s Chase the Rabbit!
-
Christy: Improvised Performance
-
Shun: Black Flame Dragon’s Summon
-
Vallee: Distant Memories
-
Nicole: You Make Me Smile
-
Aisda: Universal Cosmic Language
-
Romdo: BBQ Stall
-
Aiwen: I Have A Question
★ New (Crossover) Hero: Aiwen
-
Appears on Map: Volcano
-
Exclusive Quest: Find Companions
-
Tent/Inn Quests: Food Safety Survey, Environmental Satisfaction Survey, Life Growth Survey
-
Decorations: Lab Floor Mat, Infinite Energy Lamp, Catgirl Trap, This is Not a Flower, This is Not a Leaf
-
From the comic: Catbox Inversion
★ New Adventure Building Interaction Effects:
-
Vine Maze: Causes thorn damage to adventurers moving inside.
-
Forest Illusion Array: Adventurers must first defeat ghosts summoned by the witch spirit before they can damage the spirit.
-
Great Tree: Old and rambling, requires longer interaction time.
-
Mushroom Grove: Sleeping on the giant mushroom slowly restores HP.
-
Forest Path: Adventurers may be poisoned during exploration, reducing movement speed.
-
Withered Bushes: Angry aphids may spit at adventurers.
-
Witch’s House: The crystal ball occasionally malfunctions and cannot provide divination or results.
-
Marsh City Perimeter: Slippery rocks may cause adventurers to fall.
-
Underground Passage: Due to its sensitive nature, a correct password exchange is needed to smuggle adventurers into the city.
-
Army Kitchen: Suspicious kitchen environment and ingredients may cause diarrhea.
-
Fish Pond: Not everyone can catch something that easily.
-
Refining Base: Breaking the refining device results in victory, but leaked mist lowers attack speed.
-
Dry Well: Adventurers may contract the plague and suffer ongoing damage.
★ New Adventure Building Technologies:
-
Vine Maze: Lying Flat, Local Materials
-
Forest Illusion Array: Streamlined Process, Clingy Gremlins, Efficiency Focus
-
Deep Forest: Witch’s Heart
-
Great Tree: Radiance, Nourishment from the Great Tree, Forest Ambassador, No Honest Traders, Inner Guidance
-
Strange Tree Hole: Warming Hearts, Grand Opening, Clearance Sale, Bone-Crushing Discounts
-
Mushroom Grove: Show Mercy, Deep Sleep, Full Stamina, Free Service, Sleep Paralysis, Ultimate Performance
-
Witch Workshop: Generous Portions, Material Refund, Enhanced Potency
-
Forest Path: Environmental Improvement, Mood Enhancement
-
Withered Bushes: Fresh Floral Mist, Work-Life Balance
-
Witch’s House: Reinforced Glass, Enhanced Lighting
-
Marsh City Perimeter: Spell-Breaking Flower, Anti-Slip Measures, Emergency Rations, Spirit Color - Emerald, Spirit Color - Sunset Red, Spirit Color - Plum Purple
-
Marsh City Ruins: Spirit Channeling, Green Seal, Yellow Seal, Blue Seal
-
Underground Passage: Word Got Out, Acceleration Path, Marsh City Map, Hidden Stash
-
Army Kitchen: Jet Warrior, Suspicious Ingredients
-
Fish Pond: Downstream Net, Floodlight, So Satisfying, Ultimate Performance
-
Army Canteen: Lights Out, Purple Root Meat Stew, Royal Chaos Dumplings, Divine "Fresh Goods"
-
Refining Base: Shortcuts Taken, Pipe Repair, Pipe Upgrade, Fresh Ingredients
-
Royal Army Camp: Sparkling Clean, Tidy Up, Exploration Essentials
-
Temple Ruins: Shed Armor and Retire, Turbo Carrots, Frost-Resistant Cabbage, Power Spinach
-
Dry Well: Environment Immunity, Pluck the Rat, Mouse Love, Mouse Enlightenment
-
Storage Room: Magic Broom
★ Gameplay Optimization:
Greatly improved loading screen read speed!!!! (BOLD THIS LINE!!)
★ Other Content Adjustments:
-
Adjusted unlock order for some buildings:
-
Withered Bushes → now a sub-node of Strange Tree Hole
-
Deep Forest → now a sub-node of Forest Illusion Array
-
Marsh City Perimeter → now a sub-node of Fish Pond; Fish Pond → now a sub-node of Underground Passage
-
-
Adjusted assignable quests by role:
-
Guard: Removed — Recruitment Notice, Know the Enemy, Arrogant Patrol, Power of the Prism
-
Passerby A: Removed — Request for Help, Absent-Minded Scholar, Soul Trial, Missing Lord
-
Peddler: Added — War Preparations, Battle Against Evil
-
Miner: Removed — The Impregnable Magic City
-
Traveling Merchant & Alchemist: Removed — Material Shortage
-
-
Adjusted the appearance order of certain wish types for: Barbarian Warrior, Librarian, Wandering Sailor
-
Adjusted hero preference types
Note: Due to these changes, some saved games may experience visual issues. If you encounter save compatibility problems, please upload your save through the in-game “Report a Problem” page. Thank you!
★ Display Adjustments:
-
Added overhead display for adventurers gaining items or buffs
-
Adjusted interaction time, position, and dialogue in some building storylines
★ Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed hero display issue in the inn
-
Fixed issue where adventurers could get stuck when auto-switching Pupu in managed buildings
Some known issues are still being investigated and will be fixed in upcoming patches:
-
Some heroes wander near the inn door and fail to start their assignments
-
Some Pupu in rooms face the wrong direction
-
Some Marsh City building tech effects display abnormally
