Major 23 April 2025 Build 18207982 Edited 23 April 2025 – 16:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The heroes are coming with their——

Will of Free Souls! ♪(^∇^*)

This update was originally planned to be included in the full release version... but we just couldn’t wait!

[h3]I, Christy, will SING for everyone right now!!

Okay, now for the detailed update notes:

★ New System — Hero Patrol Skill System

  • Each hero unlocks a patrol skill after unlocking their 1st Story. Players can dispatch heroes to patrol, which means they assist other passing adventurers along specific paths in the park.

  • Heroes gain "Soul Energy" through adventures in the park. Each assist consumes a portion of this energy.

  • A new hero list interface has been added, where you can view the status of all summoned heroes and locate them easily.

  • Patrol skill instructions have been added to the manual.

The following hero patrol skills are now live:

  • Wei: Work-King

  • Jason: Recruit Training

  • Yukage: Feign Death Spell

  • Tuyang: Sketching

  • Alice: Let’s Chase the Rabbit!

  • Christy: Improvised Performance

  • Shun: Black Flame Dragon’s Summon

  • Vallee: Distant Memories

  • Nicole: You Make Me Smile

  • Aisda: Universal Cosmic Language

  • Romdo: BBQ Stall

  • Aiwen: I Have A Question

★ New (Crossover) Hero: Aiwen

  • Appears on Map: Volcano

  • Exclusive Quest: Find Companions

  • Tent/Inn Quests: Food Safety Survey, Environmental Satisfaction Survey, Life Growth Survey

  • Decorations: Lab Floor Mat, Infinite Energy Lamp, Catgirl Trap, This is Not a Flower, This is Not a Leaf

  • From the comic: Catbox Inversion

★ New Adventure Building Interaction Effects:

  • Vine Maze: Causes thorn damage to adventurers moving inside.

  • Forest Illusion Array: Adventurers must first defeat ghosts summoned by the witch spirit before they can damage the spirit.

  • Great Tree: Old and rambling, requires longer interaction time.

  • Mushroom Grove: Sleeping on the giant mushroom slowly restores HP.

  • Forest Path: Adventurers may be poisoned during exploration, reducing movement speed.

  • Withered Bushes: Angry aphids may spit at adventurers.

  • Witch’s House: The crystal ball occasionally malfunctions and cannot provide divination or results.

  • Marsh City Perimeter: Slippery rocks may cause adventurers to fall.

  • Underground Passage: Due to its sensitive nature, a correct password exchange is needed to smuggle adventurers into the city.

  • Army Kitchen: Suspicious kitchen environment and ingredients may cause diarrhea.

  • Fish Pond: Not everyone can catch something that easily.

  • Refining Base: Breaking the refining device results in victory, but leaked mist lowers attack speed.

  • Dry Well: Adventurers may contract the plague and suffer ongoing damage.

★ New Adventure Building Technologies:

  • Vine Maze: Lying Flat, Local Materials

  • Forest Illusion Array: Streamlined Process, Clingy Gremlins, Efficiency Focus

  • Deep Forest: Witch’s Heart

  • Great Tree: Radiance, Nourishment from the Great Tree, Forest Ambassador, No Honest Traders, Inner Guidance

  • Strange Tree Hole: Warming Hearts, Grand Opening, Clearance Sale, Bone-Crushing Discounts

  • Mushroom Grove: Show Mercy, Deep Sleep, Full Stamina, Free Service, Sleep Paralysis, Ultimate Performance

  • Witch Workshop: Generous Portions, Material Refund, Enhanced Potency

  • Forest Path: Environmental Improvement, Mood Enhancement

  • Withered Bushes: Fresh Floral Mist, Work-Life Balance

  • Witch’s House: Reinforced Glass, Enhanced Lighting

  • Marsh City Perimeter: Spell-Breaking Flower, Anti-Slip Measures, Emergency Rations, Spirit Color - Emerald, Spirit Color - Sunset Red, Spirit Color - Plum Purple

  • Marsh City Ruins: Spirit Channeling, Green Seal, Yellow Seal, Blue Seal

  • Underground Passage: Word Got Out, Acceleration Path, Marsh City Map, Hidden Stash

  • Army Kitchen: Jet Warrior, Suspicious Ingredients

  • Fish Pond: Downstream Net, Floodlight, So Satisfying, Ultimate Performance

  • Army Canteen: Lights Out, Purple Root Meat Stew, Royal Chaos Dumplings, Divine "Fresh Goods"

  • Refining Base: Shortcuts Taken, Pipe Repair, Pipe Upgrade, Fresh Ingredients

  • Royal Army Camp: Sparkling Clean, Tidy Up, Exploration Essentials

  • Temple Ruins: Shed Armor and Retire, Turbo Carrots, Frost-Resistant Cabbage, Power Spinach

  • Dry Well: Environment Immunity, Pluck the Rat, Mouse Love, Mouse Enlightenment

  • Storage Room: Magic Broom

★ Gameplay Optimization:

Greatly improved loading screen read speed!!!! (BOLD THIS LINE!!)

★ Other Content Adjustments:

  • Adjusted unlock order for some buildings:

    • Withered Bushes → now a sub-node of Strange Tree Hole

    • Deep Forest → now a sub-node of Forest Illusion Array

    • Marsh City Perimeter → now a sub-node of Fish Pond; Fish Pond → now a sub-node of Underground Passage

  • Adjusted assignable quests by role:

    • Guard: Removed — Recruitment Notice, Know the Enemy, Arrogant Patrol, Power of the Prism

    • Passerby A: Removed — Request for Help, Absent-Minded Scholar, Soul Trial, Missing Lord

    • Peddler: Added — War Preparations, Battle Against Evil

    • Miner: Removed — The Impregnable Magic City

    • Traveling Merchant & Alchemist: Removed — Material Shortage

  • Adjusted the appearance order of certain wish types for: Barbarian Warrior, Librarian, Wandering Sailor

  • Adjusted hero preference types

Note: Due to these changes, some saved games may experience visual issues. If you encounter save compatibility problems, please upload your save through the in-game “Report a Problem” page. Thank you!

★ Display Adjustments:

  • Added overhead display for adventurers gaining items or buffs

  • Adjusted interaction time, position, and dialogue in some building storylines

★ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed hero display issue in the inn

  • Fixed issue where adventurers could get stuck when auto-switching Pupu in managed buildings

Some known issues are still being investigated and will be fixed in upcoming patches:

  • Some heroes wander near the inn door and fail to start their assignments

  • Some Pupu in rooms face the wrong direction

  • Some Marsh City building tech effects display abnormally

