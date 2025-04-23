- Updated a few sprites and animations in the menus
- Added slash attack animation for Beastmaster and his boars
- Fixed a bug where Boars had unlimited attack speed
- Fixed a bug where Tavern beer would be distributed without activating the beer cursor first
- Fixed a bug where displaying health bars during combat could cause lag issues
Patch v1.19.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update