23 April 2025 Build 18207975 Edited 23 April 2025 – 12:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated a few sprites and animations in the menus
  • Added slash attack animation for Beastmaster and his boars
  • Fixed a bug where Boars had unlimited attack speed
  • Fixed a bug where Tavern beer would be distributed without activating the beer cursor first
  • Fixed a bug where displaying health bars during combat could cause lag issues

