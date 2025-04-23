We’ve been hard at work on a new update based on your feedback — check out the details below!

And we’re excited to announce that Victory At Sea Atlantic will officially leave Early Access and launch into full release on April 25th!

During Early Access, we’ve achieved what we set out to do: deliver major community-requested features and gather invaluable feedback from you, our dedicated players.

As with all our previous titles, this won’t be the end of the journey — we’ll continue supporting Victory At Sea Atlantic, and we’d love to hear your ideas for what comes next.

Thank you for helping shape the game into what it is today. We couldn’t have done it without you.

Update Notes

Gameplay:

All carrier-based bombers may now carry ASW payloads.

Single-fleet campaign XP progression now scales based on your fleet’s size and strength.

Player fleets can build aircraft instantly while in single-fleet mode.

Various performance optimisations.

Bug Fixes: