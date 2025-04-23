 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18207932 Edited 23 April 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a couple crashes related to the new content, thanks to those who sent me crash reports.

Plus, a new setting useful to people streaming the game. And the usual barrage of typo fixes.

Crash Fixes

Now, I want to emphasize something. One of the crashes occurs only if you missed something very, very obvious, and you got that crash, you should be a ashamed of yourself.

The other crash was sporadic, and only happens in rare cases when you're in the library. Probably you didn't see this, and if you did you restarted you weren't able to reproduce it since it's sporadic and rare.

New Setting for Streamers

Another thing I added was a setting to reserve the bottom-left or bottom-right corner of the screen to put your webcam and/or animated avatar in. The caption box will be moved out of the way, thus benevolently allowing (or cruelly forcing) people watching the video to read the full captions.

