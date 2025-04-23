Message from the Developer:

Thank you so much for your support throughout the development of The Survivor. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who reported bugs and suggested features to be added to The Survivor — We hear your feedback!

Patch Notes:

Reworked the guidebook into a futuristic HUD-based guide that works with proximity to each interactable item in the ship.

The ghost now inverts the player camera controls for 10 seconds to make it more challenging for players.

Expanded and changed the layout of the ship into stations to make it easier to navigate and control the ship.

Added a graphic setting {Low, Retro, High} in the main menu.

Reworked The Outsider (Intruder) behavior.

Reworked some modifiers, and others are now less aggressive.

Removed ship malfunctions.

Added FuseMaster Model B to be the main method to fix power downs.

Added a dim light around the player to help with the visibility in extreme darkness.

Changed some security camera angles.

Changed some galaxy point names.

Updated the main menu view.

Objective and extra instructions are provided in the starting text.

This update does not require manual action; just restart Steam to automatically get the latest update.



As always, thanks for playing and supporting us! If you find any more bugs or issues, feel free to share them in the community or join our 🎙️ Official Discord Server.

– Cyber752 Games