23 April 2025 Build 18207832 Edited 23 April 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Since the demo version is significantly outdated compared to the current state of the game, we've decided to temporarily remove it from public access. It may return in a new form in the future.

Windows 64-bit Depot 3323461
