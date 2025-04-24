 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18207831 Edited 24 April 2025 – 05:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings from Com2uS.

Please read below for details on the v3.01.10 update.

■ v3.01.10 Update Notice
https://community.withhive.com/MLB9IRIVALS/en/board/9/10385

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2569511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link