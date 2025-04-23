

English

##########Content################

[The Lucifer Within Us]Added post-ending content for Maria if she survived and remained possessed. (Machiavelli's path) You can still learn skills from her. In addition to that, you can learn more about what exactly happened without deception this time.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Naja Desertus

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Water Snake

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Mudscale Snake

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Ehecacoatl

##########Debug#################

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Fixed some incorrect localization keys in the loot sections.

简体中文

##########Content################

【我们心中的路西法】为玛利亚添加了结局后的内容，如果她幸存下来并仍然被附身的话（马基雅维里之路）你仍然可以向她学习技能。此外，你还可以了解更多关于这次事件的真相的没有各种骗局的版本。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了纳加·迪瑟图斯的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了水蛇的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了泥鳞蛇的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了埃赫卡科特尔的条目。

##########Debug#################

【怪物狩猎指南】修复了部分条目的掉落物使用了错误的本地化文本的BUG.

