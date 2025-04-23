 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18207535
Update notes via Steam Community

You can now select whether you want to play during the day, at night, or at dusk/dawn.
You can also choose to play randomly or based on the system time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3527911
  • Loading history…
