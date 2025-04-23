 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18207480 Edited 23 April 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
0.9.11b

🎯 New Vehicle Added! The 19th multi turret tank in the game — Object 103!
  • This beast is armed with a 130mm naval gun! If anyone ever asks you, "Is it fun to shoot tanks with a naval gun?"—just tell them: Hell yeah!

⚔️ New Buff for Multi Turret Tanks!
  • Turret drop rate +30%! And multi turret tanks can also get the buff of their base vehicle type — for example, a multi-turret light tank gets both buffs!

🏆 Advanced Difficulty for Multi Turret Tanks is Here!

  • Clear Difficulty 5 with 7 multi-turret tanks to unlock Object 103!

  • Enemy light tank quantity +20%

  • Enemy armored Car quantity +20%

  • Enemy field artillery quantity +20%

  • Some enemies will spawn in unexpected places

  • Bosses now come with extra escorts

🔧 Advanced Difficulty Tweaks!

  • Progress is now shared across all vehicle types! For example, if you beat Difficulty 5 with light tanks, you can jump straight to Difficulty 5 with mediums.

  • The game now remembers your last selected difficulty level — convenient!

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

  • Light Tank Difficulty 5: Changed from "Enemy Vehicles Front Armor +6" to "Enemy SPG quantity +30%"

  • Medium Tank Difficulty 5: Changed from "Enemy Vehicles Crew resistance +30%" to "Enemy medium tank quantity +30%"

💬 New Content

  • Lots of New Yulia Dialogue Added! Go chat with me! Why now, you ask? Hmm... take a wild guess~

  • The shop now has 4 items instead of 3!

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the E-100 Transport variant's turret lacked a rangefinder

  • Fixed the E-100's 150mm reload being incorrectly set to 8.5s (now 9.5s) — the dev totally forgot, oops!

  • Fixed a bug where patrolling enemies would forget their duty

  • Fixed a bug where vehicles with too many concrete armors couldn't move at all

💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch**

