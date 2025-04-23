A Jump Ship comes loaded with fixes and improvements.

Thank you all for testing and providing bug reports and feedback.

See you out there!

Properly display “Inventory Full” when players cannot pick up additional items. (thanks RougeSable)

Block sending items to ship while in the Hangar.

Prevent the player from rolling in Zero G when sending items to the ship through the letter box. (thanks AtomicSpyCrab)

Reload the weapon immediately when switching to an empty one. (thanks patrys)

Ease entry into Superman mode when under gravity.

Fix the shield reflector's handling of fire damage.

Fix glichy text describing artifact Pineapple Power. (thanks thundercookie15, Danston Phoenix)

Fix the galaxy chart console to be more resilient to errors.

Fix the Trade Beacon so it does not create invalid jump-map locations. (thanks Demon, thundercookie15, Galroche)

Fix the Corvette destruction VO from playing erroneously when jumping to the next destination. (thanks pifrac)

Fix items so they fully destroy themselves when they should, preventing related bugs. (thanks JakeHowler, Full Keyboard Commando, Sard_le_Rouge, Delionor, lenn_0409, Mephrael, Leon, Ounicron)

Fix the component-uninstallation issue that caused items to disappear if the inventory was full. (thanks FYI I decloak in plain sight)

Fix to allow completion of Berit's venture. (thanks Th3Fall3n0n3, Lestrof, OzPhantom, Bamlos, JackAmtin, SpiceyAutism, FULGRIM)

Fix Venture completion issues.

Add missing geometry and resolve clipping in the Void Guard level.

Fix arms clipping during the Prologue cutscene. (thanks ButJoyceRefused)

Remove the letter box from the ship in the Prologue. (thanks Bighead)

Fix the Skybreaker end cutscene to prevent endless darkness. (thanks Lucivar_Yaslana, Ounicron, Monkey, Galroche, DonCorleoneNL, Twister461, OzPhantom, FYI I decloak in plain sight)

Prevent BuddyBot from reviving in the Hangar. (thanks RougeSable)

Stop the game from minimizing when alt-tabbing out of a windowless mode. (thanks Cypress, a Calico)

Prevent Dynamic Resolution from “zooming in” on corners during post-process effects. (thanks FYI I decloak in plain sight)

Adjust DLSS quality settings to affect upscaling behavior more appropriately.

Hide DLSS settings if unsupported on the current platform.

Remove the legacy fullscreen option in favor of modern borderless (eFSE) setting.

Remove the in-game refresh-rate option and defer to OS settings.

Disable rendering of development-only on-screen text in non-development builds.

Disable the default Unity splash screen.

Strengthen error handling to prevent cascading failures when objects tick.

Correct typos in localization. (thanks That Dang Wizard)

Fix MediMate rotation alignment.

Make Railgun able to hit enemies properly.

Balancing adjustments.