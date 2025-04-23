 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18207270 Edited 23 April 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A Jump Ship comes loaded with fixes and improvements.
Thank you all for testing and providing bug reports and feedback.
See you out there!

Changelog

  • Properly display “Inventory Full” when players cannot pick up additional items. (thanks RougeSable)

  • Block sending items to ship while in the Hangar.

  • Prevent the player from rolling in Zero G when sending items to the ship through the letter box. (thanks AtomicSpyCrab)

  • Reload the weapon immediately when switching to an empty one. (thanks patrys)

  • Ease entry into Superman mode when under gravity.

  • Fix the shield reflector's handling of fire damage.

  • Fix glichy text describing artifact Pineapple Power. (thanks thundercookie15, Danston Phoenix)

  • Fix the galaxy chart console to be more resilient to errors.

  • Fix the Trade Beacon so it does not create invalid jump-map locations. (thanks Demon, thundercookie15, Galroche)

  • Fix the Corvette destruction VO from playing erroneously when jumping to the next destination. (thanks pifrac)

  • Fix items so they fully destroy themselves when they should, preventing related bugs. (thanks JakeHowler, Full Keyboard Commando, Sard_le_Rouge, Delionor, lenn_0409, Mephrael, Leon, Ounicron)

  • Fix the component-uninstallation issue that caused items to disappear if the inventory was full. (thanks FYI I decloak in plain sight)

  • Fix to allow completion of Berit's venture. (thanks Th3Fall3n0n3, Lestrof, OzPhantom, Bamlos, JackAmtin, SpiceyAutism, FULGRIM)

  • Fix Venture completion issues.

  • Add missing geometry and resolve clipping in the Void Guard level.

  • Fix arms clipping during the Prologue cutscene. (thanks ButJoyceRefused)

  • Remove the letter box from the ship in the Prologue. (thanks Bighead)

  • Fix the Skybreaker end cutscene to prevent endless darkness. (thanks Lucivar_Yaslana, Ounicron, Monkey, Galroche, DonCorleoneNL, Twister461, OzPhantom, FYI I decloak in plain sight)

  • Prevent BuddyBot from reviving in the Hangar. (thanks RougeSable)

  • Stop the game from minimizing when alt-tabbing out of a windowless mode. (thanks Cypress, a Calico)

  • Prevent Dynamic Resolution from “zooming in” on corners during post-process effects. (thanks FYI I decloak in plain sight)

  • Adjust DLSS quality settings to affect upscaling behavior more appropriately.

  • Hide DLSS settings if unsupported on the current platform.

  • Remove the legacy fullscreen option in favor of modern borderless (eFSE) setting.

  • Remove the in-game refresh-rate option and defer to OS settings.

  • Disable rendering of development-only on-screen text in non-development builds.

  • Disable the default Unity splash screen.

  • Strengthen error handling to prevent cascading failures when objects tick.

  • Correct typos in localization. (thanks That Dang Wizard)

  • Fix MediMate rotation alignment.

  • Make Railgun able to hit enemies properly.

  • Balancing adjustments.

  • Various other low-level fixes and tweaks.

