A Jump Ship comes loaded with fixes and improvements.
Thank you all for testing and providing bug reports and feedback.
See you out there!
Changelog
-
Properly display “Inventory Full” when players cannot pick up additional items. (thanks RougeSable)
-
Block sending items to ship while in the Hangar.
-
Prevent the player from rolling in Zero G when sending items to the ship through the letter box. (thanks AtomicSpyCrab)
-
Reload the weapon immediately when switching to an empty one. (thanks patrys)
-
Ease entry into Superman mode when under gravity.
-
Fix the shield reflector's handling of fire damage.
-
Fix glichy text describing artifact Pineapple Power. (thanks thundercookie15, Danston Phoenix)
-
Fix the galaxy chart console to be more resilient to errors.
-
Fix the Trade Beacon so it does not create invalid jump-map locations. (thanks Demon, thundercookie15, Galroche)
-
Fix the Corvette destruction VO from playing erroneously when jumping to the next destination. (thanks pifrac)
-
Fix items so they fully destroy themselves when they should, preventing related bugs. (thanks JakeHowler, Full Keyboard Commando, Sard_le_Rouge, Delionor, lenn_0409, Mephrael, Leon, Ounicron)
-
Fix the component-uninstallation issue that caused items to disappear if the inventory was full. (thanks FYI I decloak in plain sight)
-
Fix to allow completion of Berit's venture. (thanks Th3Fall3n0n3, Lestrof, OzPhantom, Bamlos, JackAmtin, SpiceyAutism, FULGRIM)
-
Fix Venture completion issues.
-
Add missing geometry and resolve clipping in the Void Guard level.
-
Fix arms clipping during the Prologue cutscene. (thanks ButJoyceRefused)
-
Remove the letter box from the ship in the Prologue. (thanks Bighead)
-
Fix the Skybreaker end cutscene to prevent endless darkness. (thanks Lucivar_Yaslana, Ounicron, Monkey, Galroche, DonCorleoneNL, Twister461, OzPhantom, FYI I decloak in plain sight)
-
Prevent BuddyBot from reviving in the Hangar. (thanks RougeSable)
-
Stop the game from minimizing when alt-tabbing out of a windowless mode. (thanks Cypress, a Calico)
-
Prevent Dynamic Resolution from “zooming in” on corners during post-process effects. (thanks FYI I decloak in plain sight)
-
Adjust DLSS quality settings to affect upscaling behavior more appropriately.
-
Hide DLSS settings if unsupported on the current platform.
-
Remove the legacy fullscreen option in favor of modern borderless (eFSE) setting.
-
Remove the in-game refresh-rate option and defer to OS settings.
-
Disable rendering of development-only on-screen text in non-development builds.
-
Disable the default Unity splash screen.
-
Strengthen error handling to prevent cascading failures when objects tick.
-
Correct typos in localization. (thanks That Dang Wizard)
-
Fix MediMate rotation alignment.
-
Make Railgun able to hit enemies properly.
-
Balancing adjustments.
-
Various other low-level fixes and tweaks.
Changed files in this update