23 April 2025 Build 18207250
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes for autotrade animals
Fix for not allowing transfering animals into building during demolish process
Fix for finishing Asia campaign
Fixes for some issues with saving and loading multiplayer

Depot 2206351
