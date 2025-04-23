Fixes for autotrade animals
Fix for not allowing transfering animals into building during demolish process
Fix for finishing Asia campaign
Fixes for some issues with saving and loading multiplayer
Patch 1.0.20250423.420
Update notes via Steam Community
