23 April 2025 Build 18207206 Edited 23 April 2025 – 13:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Heroes!

Today, a little hotfix! Don't forget to update your game!

  • Fixed apocalypse modifier that was active even if not unlocked.

  • Fixed some translation issues in french

Windows The Last Spell Windows Depot 1105671
