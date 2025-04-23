 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18207185 Edited 23 April 2025 – 11:46:28 UTC by Wendy Share
First of all: Wow!
The the easteregg hunt was ON! And you all marked 3 Million new craters. We are looking at 4.2 Million Craters! We are just speechless.

Maybe the fact that we were on the German national news played a factor. Who knows :D

The new update brings one major visual change and that is the new Quest Portraits! We partnered with an Artist who created new handmade portraits for the game. Gone are the days of AI generated temporary characters.

There are also a bunch of bugfixes in the game:

  • The Lunar South Pole Achievement was bugged, it can now be Achieved

  • Some Players had black screens on the satellite images. This should be fixed now

  • The UI of the spaceship launchpad was somewhat buggy it should now behave nicely

  • The game now makes backups that can be restored in case a critical error occurs

We mainly wanted to say thank you for all your commitment! This was a crazy week and you all made it possible.

See you on the moon!
The IMPACT Team

