Bug fixes

• You can no longer store forensics potions in the potion belt. Any forensics potions already stored there will remain, but will not be used when doing forensics.

• Remove drink option from forensics potions in the potion belt.

• Block tile which when stood in, prevented the Feral Cat boss from doing it's special attack.

• Fix error when trying to pull a crate backwards into a wall.

• Improve ambience in Podium Cave.