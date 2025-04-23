Okay, the last update doesn't appear to have fixed the bug that some people are experiencing. I haven't been able to narrow it down or recreate the issue on any of my tests setups. In an attempt to fix the issue I have made several code changes. With the issue being a deadlock without any crash information it makes it very difficult to locate without being able to recreate it myself. To that end, anyone experiencing the crash please let me know.
Small Patch 23rd April
Update notes via Steam Community
