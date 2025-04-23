 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18206844
Update notes via Steam Community

Okay, the last update doesn't appear to have fixed the bug that some people are experiencing. I haven't been able to narrow it down or recreate the issue on any of my tests setups. In an attempt to fix the issue I have made several code changes. With the issue being a deadlock without any crash information it makes it very difficult to locate without being able to recreate it myself. To that end, anyone experiencing the crash please let me know.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2750981
