AVANTI SAVOIA!

Under the cover of darkness, the Austro-Hungarians push towards the northern Italian defenses. With their surprise attack plans foiled, a moonlit battle of fire and chaos commences: Moschin.

This update includes the Moschin map, 2 new weapons and the reinforced Avanti Savoia Units Pack DLC, upgraded for FREE as a thank you for your continued support since launch!

New Map: Moschin

The Austro-Hungarian 11th army pushes south across the Grappa massif, aiming to break through the Italian defenses and attack the deployment along the Piave river from behind. They planned an attack at night, preceded by a heavy artillery bombardment to weaken the Italians.

Firing commenced, but while the infantry moved into position, the Italians fired back with devastating results after having learned of the Austrians’ plans. The now weakened advancing forces reach the Italian defenses and a fiery battle is fought at Col Moschin.

Moschin (pronounced: [moˈskin]) is a map of two lighting extremes that will have you either sneak through the trees under the cover of darkness or parkour around the blazing heat. It features three objectives, with the last being a cluster of trenches and gun nests that’s sure to allow for some chaotic last stands!

New Weapons

The German Empire got themselves another new addition to their kit! The standard M1917 Stielhandgranate didn’t always have enough oomph, but the solution was right around the corner: just strap on more explosives! With six more explosives strapped onto the grenade, the M1917 Geballte Ladung 6x sports a longer fuse time and shorter throw range than the Stielhandgranate, but extended lethal and non-lethal blast radii. You can get it for Engineers and Assault units!

Now the Italians get our best kept secret. A weapon no one saw coming and we definitely didn’t leak multiple times already. Ahem As one half of the Villar Perosa developed into a semi-automatic carbine, the Moschetto Automatico Revelli-Beretta (or Beretta M1918 for short and MAB-18 for shorter) only has pistol-like stopping power, but makes up for it with high fire rate and capacity, as well as the range and accuracy closer to that of a carbine. Even though the magazine tends to block your view, the Beretta M1918 proved to be very powerful and had to be limited to two users only, like the Artillery Luger. Available for Assault!

Reinforced Avanti Savoia Units – Free Upgrade!

This expansion also brings a new(ish) cosmetic DLC! Featuring a wide array of late-war uniforms and rare headwear items, the Avanti Savoia Units Pack DLC is sure to add some pearls to your extensive wardrobe.

Some of the more visually distinct items include sapper outfits for both factions, fezzes, prototype helmet armor and helmets with camouflage paint, a significant historical contribution to WW1 and wars since.

This DLC is a re-release of the original Avanti Savoia Pack, which started off as a bonus for those of you who got Isonzo within the first week of release. Well, we have good news: this upgrade is completely free if you already own the original pack! The new items are waiting for you in Isonzo right now.

The reinforced Avanti Savoia Units Pack DLC now contains over 50 items for the Italians and Austro-Hungarians:

6 Italian Uniforms

14 Italian Headgear Items

6 Austro-Hungarian Uniforms

14 Austro-Hungarian Headgear Items

2 Faces

7 Facial Items

4 Facial Hair options

Patch notes

New content

New Map: Moschin (Solstice)

New Weapons: Moschetto Automatico Revelli-Beretta (Kingdom of Italy) M1917 Geballte Ladung 6x (German Empire)

40 new items added to Avanti Savoia Units Pack DLC

Changes

Localization Updates

Fixed players sometimes not correctly bleeding out from explosion damage

PC

New Player Satisfaction survey

(Steam) New achievement: “Sunburnt” - Complete a full Solstice Offensive

Console

Performance improvements

Significant improvements for screen tearing on the PS5 and PS5 Pro

Improved resolution for Xbox One S, Xbox Series S and PS4 Pro

Fixed Xbox Controller inputs unbinding in rare circumstances.

Looking forward

As many of you have noted, the release of the Moschin Expansion marks the end of the roadmap for Isonzo! It’s been an amazing journey of 8 free expansions in a little under 3 years bringing new weapons, gear and maps that explore many corners of the Italian front of WW1.

We’ve had a lot of questions about what’s next after this roadmap. To answer those questions: there will be more, just not another roadmap. The Moschin Expansion is the final expansion planned for Isonzo. It’s not the end of the road for the game though, as we still have some improvements & updates in mind and Ascent will reappear soon!

Again, a big thank you to all of you for the continued support over the years, Isonzo and the entire series. We hope you enjoy the new update and the Avanti Savoia Units Pack DLC, filled to the brim with highly requested items and our finest quality work yet. See you around for the blog posts yet to come, and we’ll have a big announcement coming this summer.

The WW1 Game Series Team

