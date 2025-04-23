The Ministry is pleased to announce that Beholder: Conductor is now officially available on Steam!

You’ve been appointed the senior conductor of the Determination Bringer, the country’s legendary train — where every decision you make on board matters.



The choices you make throughout the game shape the story — your loyalty, your silence, or your betrayal will all lead to multiple endings. Will you follow orders, or take matters into your own hands?

Have you spotted a bug or noticed something that doesn’t look right? Help us maintain order by filling out the bug report form.

And if your journey leaves an impression, consider sharing your thoughts in a review — the Ministry listens closely to loyal passengers.

For the next 10 days, the game will be available at a 10% discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2825530/Beholder_Conductor

Your train is ready, comrade. Don’t be late.