Hey everyone! The team has been hard at work on the latest update for Order 13. This includes achievements, new cats, and some game options. Let's just get straight into it.

Chill Mode & Options

You guys asked for it, chill mode is here! Head to Options, scroll down in the General tab, where you can toggle various options.

There are 3 options you can turn on or off (we generally recommend you have all of these ON if this is your first time playing the game).

Disable Monster - This stops the monster from appearing in the warehouse

Disable Cat Happiness - This stops the Cat Meter from going down when you are outside the room

Disable Scares - This stops jump scares from happening in-game

Randomized orders

Based on community request, we also added randomized orders. Please note this will only happen AFTER a certain cough part of the game.Click on [Continue] at the end screen to keep playing , you will now get random orders across different locations.

More cat skins & accessories

15 new cat skins have been added including the very special "cat" skin. Originally intended as an April Fool's joke, we mistakenly placed a 500-like bet and... lost. The special one unlocks after you obtain the "W Game" Achievement.

New hats and cosmetics! Yes, we added batcat. Airplane ears activated.





Become Employee of the Month! Trophies now available

You bought everything but still wanna go for more? We added some decorative trophies. Let us know how many days it took you to unlock everything.

Achievements

The more the merrier, so we added 33. Happy hunting!

New languages

Added Turkish, Polish, Thai, Spanish, Traditional Chinese

Improvements

Mouse Invert - you can now invert the mouse

Scare timings - Based on your feedback we tweaked the timing of scares

Item icons - Instead of a white box, we added nice icons for the items in the backpack UI!

Adjusted economy - tweaked the economy to make it more balanced

Bugfixes

Basement monster lingering sound fixed. You should no longer hear monster noises after they despawned

Special characters should use the correct fonts

Cat picture doesn't beep anymore when you point it at ticket and click

Exit pad is now localized

UI layout fixes to make text fit better

Tape printer and Sticker Printer now have separate names

Ambience audio no longer stays active after force exiting a warehouse area (either by dying or going to the main menu)

Tweaked the safe zones in the basements, the monster should not catch you when you are crouching under the exit points

Added extra loading screen at the start of the game to help with crashes at startup

Will we keep adding content the game?

Not sure. We're pretty happy with how the game works, and people seem to be enjoying it. In an age where games are constantly updated post-release (whether to fix a broken release, adding content, or tweaking values), we're not sure this makes sense for us. Obviously if bugs are found we will try our best to address them, but we're really looking forward to making new stuff that you can play! Anyway, would love to know what you all think about this topic.

The April Fools post we made a couple of weeks ago for those who missed it...

Enjoy the update and see you around!

Cybernetic Walrus