Our score actually dropped a bit, but the median went up.

In general, the game is not ready yet. The demo is delayed.

NextFest is a definite NO.

We don't really have money. We can't get exposure without a demo. The demo has to be built without money.... It's another month of living really tight.

I downgraded the graphics, hopefully this allows for Steam Deck's revival. The 'graphics' are not as important as the gameplay, illustrations, and sound to me. This is a truth for the genre.

I'm tempted to release like HD builds with all the ray tracing enabled as an option... or the opposite release a faster low graphics version for much less money or something. I just dont think theres any platform that would allow for that.

So the game is going to be in flux, we are out of playtest. The next one, let's aim for in 2 weeks? The schedule is "relaxed". We're going to get it right. We're going to fix what ails y'all and make better what you love.

Also in this build is a 1 double jump limit. (most requested change!)

Someone really loved jump spamming (as do I!) but I nerfed it.

There will be equipment to let you have it back in the future.

-Brandon