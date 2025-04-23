🏆Leaderboard ⚙️Traps 🔧Tweaks

🔸 Halved the spawn rate of sprinting zombies – still scary, just less unfair.

🔸 In Psychiatric Hospital, Tank zombies now spawn only outside – stay sharp in the open.

🔸 You no longer have to stare at the ground to activate saw traps – trap usage now feels smoother and less neck pain.

🔸 Fixed the annoying “back off then come back” issue for trap reactivation – no more backing off and coming back like it’s 2010.

🔸 Turret price bumped to $1000 💸 – it's powerful, and you gotta earn it.

🔸 Turrets now handle sprinting zombies way better – bring on the horde.

🔸 Steam Leaderboard is live (in testing)! 🏆

- Scores update automatically based on zombie kills.

- You’ll see yourself with players just above and below.

Thanks for playing and surviving in Zombiemachia – start climbing the leaderboard… or die trying ☠️📈