23 April 2025 Build 18206560 Edited 23 April 2025 – 11:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🏆Leaderboard ⚙️Traps 🔧Tweaks

🔸 Halved the spawn rate of sprinting zombies – still scary, just less unfair.
🔸 In Psychiatric Hospital, Tank zombies now spawn only outside – stay sharp in the open.

🔸 You no longer have to stare at the ground to activate saw traps – trap usage now feels smoother and less neck pain.
🔸 Fixed the annoying “back off then come back” issue for trap reactivation – no more backing off and coming back like it’s 2010.
🔸 Turret price bumped to $1000 💸 – it's powerful, and you gotta earn it.
🔸 Turrets now handle sprinting zombies way better – bring on the horde.

🔸 Steam Leaderboard is live (in testing)! 🏆
  - Scores update automatically based on zombie kills.
  - You’ll see yourself with players just above and below.

Thanks for playing and surviving in Zombiemachia – start climbing the leaderboard… or die trying ☠️📈

