The next Battle Pass season is very close - it will start today, on April 23rd! Now we will show you most of the rewards from the three upcoming seasons: get ready to see new rare weapons, unique soldiers and new camouflages for vehicles!

Main rewards of future seasons

Take a look at the new weapons that will be waiting for you in the next three seasons!

Solothurn S18-100 (BR II, Germany) (Third Season of 2025)

A 20 mm semi-automatic anti-tank rifle, developed in the early 1930s in Switzerland and actively used by the Wehrmacht until 1942.

Unlike other anti-tank rifles in Enlisted, the "Solothurn" is very bulky and heavy. To use it, you have to either go prone or use its bipod.

On the other hand, its outstanding power and armor penetration of around 50 mm allow it to be used as a portable anti-tank gun.

Winchester 1887 (BR II, USA) (Fourth Season of 2025)

One of the most iconic shotguns in history - a true classic of Westerns and action movies.

First and foremost, it's a simple and light 12 gauge lever-action shotgun. It performs as well on the battlefield as in hunting.

The lever mechanism allows it to be fired with a relatively high rate of fire - 90 shots per minute. Its tubular magazine holds 5 shells.

KoKo rifle (BR II, USSR) (Fifth Season of 2025)

One of the rifles from the "Kovrov Collective" or "KoKo" submitted by designers Fyodorov, Degtyaryov, Kuznetsov and Bezrukov for testing in 1928. It combined successful design solutions from earlier Fedorov and Degtyarev rifles.

Thanks to the power of the 7.62 mm rifle cartridge, the weapon is capable of dealing up to 15.3 damage per shot. Its magazine holds 5 rounds and can be loaded with stripper clips.

Upcoming season’s unique tank camouflage and aircraft with unique camouflage:

T-50 - Dark-green "№20"

AP-4C "NZ5272"

Upcoming season’s unique soldiers:

Isao Yamazoe - Rifleman III (Japan)

Giulio Martinat – Assaulter III (Germany, Italian) – requires Elite BP

As a reminder, Elite BP owners receive four unique weapons, two unique soldiers, one unique tank camouflage and one aircraft with unique camouflage by progressing in the Battle Pass. Meanwhile, players with basic BP receive one weapon and one unique soldier of the season.