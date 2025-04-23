Hey all!

We’ve been seeing some discussions arising around one of our recently added achievements, ‘My One and Only’, and noticed it’s been causing a bit of a stir.

We initially added the new achievements to reward players who explored all the options with ‘Casanova’, but also wanted to recognize the rare player who remained loyal to their favourite waifu with ‘My One and Only’.

We didn't anticipate that adding this achievement later in the Early Access development might have upset some players. Our intention was solely to add achievements for enjoyment and to encourage diverse playing styles. But we hadn't realized how important collecting all the achievements was for many of you.

As a result, we’ve updated the game (v0.39.2) with a new way to achieve the last achievement WITHOUT needing to start a new game.

How To Get the ‘My One and Only’ Achievement:

End the game with ONE love interest at 5 hearts (Strong Bond).

OR end the game and break up with ALL the other love interests you have created a Strong Bond with.

Concerning a Harem Ending:

I know many of you were hoping to see this feature, but unfortunately, it wasn't part of our original plan for the game. It was an artistic decision we made for Quickie some time ago, and while we understand it might be disappointing for some, we hope you can respect our choice :)

Thank you all for the ongoing support, love, and feedback! We look forward to releasing our final update with all missing assets, polish and some much-needed tweaks and balancing for the hotel manager game. You can expect this sometime in Q2.

If you've already unlocked the ‘My One and Only’ achievement before this update, or if you aim to get it soon, who is your One and Only? Let us know in the comments! ♥