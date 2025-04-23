-
Changed it to you can't quit the game before Blood Rubies get rewarded
-
Changed it so you can't continue to the next depth until all stats appeared
-
Changed the appearance of Arics and Kazes projectiles so new players don't get confused by the term projectile
-
Fixed the little map transition effect
-
Reduced the health of the Rascal boss in Winter Wonderland
-
Added a drop sound and a little effect to Blood Ruby pickups
Hotfix v0.603
