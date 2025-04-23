 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18206427 Edited 23 April 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed it to you can't quit the game before Blood Rubies get rewarded

  • Changed it so you can't continue to the next depth until all stats appeared

  • Changed the appearance of Arics and Kazes projectiles so new players don't get confused by the term projectile

  • Fixed the little map transition effect

  • Reduced the health of the Rascal boss in Winter Wonderland

  • Added a drop sound and a little effect to Blood Ruby pickups

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2482191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link