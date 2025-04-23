Multiple train carriage system:
You can now make the train look like the real one using multiple connected carriages!
Improved train model/texture
It's better than just a bunch of cubes! If you don't like it, you can modify the files quite easily!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Multiple train carriage system:
You can now make the train look like the real one using multiple connected carriages!
Improved train model/texture
It's better than just a bunch of cubes! If you don't like it, you can modify the files quite easily!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update