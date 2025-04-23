 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18206400 Edited 23 April 2025 – 10:59:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Multiple train carriage system:
You can now make the train look like the real one using multiple connected carriages!

Improved train model/texture
It's better than just a bunch of cubes! If you don't like it, you can modify the files quite easily!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3588931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link