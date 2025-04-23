Become a better B.U.I.L.D.A at the Rapid Entry Tracked Recovered Objects Agency, by dropping into C.R.A.P.
A training program started at R.E.T.R.O.A to improve the skills of new recruits or those struggling with what it takes to be a successful B.U.I.L.D.A.
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44225604/a159954060b47cacc93b0ca616e17e6467795960.png)
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44225604/56c8739e143dfb6676f5a0e1a35a24952f25005d.png)
Training level added to - Retroa retroa builda.
