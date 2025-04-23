 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18206388 Edited 23 April 2025 – 11:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community 

Become a better B.U.I.L.D.A at the Rapid Entry Tracked Recovered Objects Agency, by dropping into C.R.A.P. 

A training program started at R.E.T.R.O.A to improve the skills of new recruits or those struggling with what it takes to be a successful B.U.I.L.D.A.


![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44225604/a159954060b47cacc93b0ca616e17e6467795960.png)  
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44225604/56c8739e143dfb6676f5a0e1a35a24952f25005d.png)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2421881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link