Become a better B.U.I.L.D.A at the Rapid Entry Tracked Recovered Objects Agency, by dropping into C.R.A.P. A training program started at R.E.T.R.O.A to improve the skills of new recruits or those struggling with what it takes to be a successful B.U.I.L.D.A. ![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44225604/a159954060b47cacc93b0ca616e17e6467795960.png) ![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44225604/56c8739e143dfb6676f5a0e1a35a24952f25005d.png)