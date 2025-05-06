 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18206297
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello guys,
this is a really small update that adds an intro animation to the game and the all mighty Steam Trading Cards!

There are also emojis and profile backgrounds!

ːid_d4ː ːid_d6ː ːid_d8ː ːid_d10ː ːid_d12ː ːid_d20ː

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3092091
  
