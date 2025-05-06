Hello guys,
this is a really small update that adds an intro animation to the game and the all mighty Steam Trading Cards!
There are also emojis and profile backgrounds!
ːid_d4ː ːid_d6ː ːid_d8ː ːid_d10ː ːid_d12ː ːid_d20ː
Enjoy!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello guys,
this is a really small update that adds an intro animation to the game and the all mighty Steam Trading Cards!
There are also emojis and profile backgrounds!
ːid_d4ː ːid_d6ː ːid_d8ː ːid_d10ː ːid_d12ː ːid_d20ː
Enjoy!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update