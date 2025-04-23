Captains,

The following changes were applied today, April 23:

Trading Improvements

Ports buying trading resources will no longer drastically drop prices when fully stocked. The trader tool will now provide more accurate pricing information, helping traders make better-informed decisions on where to deliver goods.

Loot Adjustments

Slightly increased the amount of doubloons dropped when sinking second-rate NPC ships in the Open World.

Module Interface Update

Module information cards now include the module’s group and weight.

Combat Changes

Slightly increased grape shot damage.

Increased mortar damage and reduced required crew.