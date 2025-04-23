Captains,
The following changes were applied today, April 23:
Trading Improvements
Ports buying trading resources will no longer drastically drop prices when fully stocked. The trader tool will now provide more accurate pricing information, helping traders make better-informed decisions on where to deliver goods.
Loot Adjustments
Slightly increased the amount of doubloons dropped when sinking second-rate NPC ships in the Open World.
Module Interface Update
Module information cards now include the module’s group and weight.
Combat Changes
Slightly increased grape shot damage.
Increased mortar damage and reduced required crew.
Boarding Improvements
Reduced the likelihood of NPCs reacting to last-second command switches during boarding:
First and Second Rates: 75%
Third Rates: 60%
Fourth Rates: 50%
Fifth Rates: 25%
Sixth Rates: 10%
Seventh Rates: 0%
Slightly reduced the impact of crew loss differences on morale during boarding.
- Consumable Adjustments
Reduced the weight of hull and rig repairs from 2.0 to 1.25, allowing players to save more hold space for other consumables.
