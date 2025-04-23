 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18206280 Edited 23 April 2025 – 10:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Captains,

The following changes were applied today, April 23:

  • Trading Improvements
    Ports buying trading resources will no longer drastically drop prices when fully stocked. The trader tool will now provide more accurate pricing information, helping traders make better-informed decisions on where to deliver goods.

  • Loot Adjustments
    Slightly increased the amount of doubloons dropped when sinking second-rate NPC ships in the Open World.

  • Module Interface Update
    Module information cards now include the module’s group and weight.

  • Combat Changes
    Slightly increased grape shot damage.
    Increased mortar damage and reduced required crew.

  • Boarding Improvements
    Reduced the likelihood of NPCs reacting to last-second command switches during boarding:

    • First and Second Rates: 75%

    • Third Rates: 60%

    • Fourth Rates: 50%

    • Fifth Rates: 25%

    • Sixth Rates: 10%

    • Seventh Rates: 0%

Slightly reduced the impact of crew loss differences on morale during boarding.

  • Consumable Adjustments
    Reduced the weight of hull and rig repairs from 2.0 to 1.25, allowing players to save more hold space for other consumables.

