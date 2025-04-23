 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18206133 Edited 23 April 2025 – 10:26:41 UTC by Wendy Share
  1. fixed the problem that some achievements can't be completed
  2. weakened the conditions of some difficult-to-complete achievements to make them easier to complete
  3. fixed the problem that the special operation of the newbie guide caused the game to get stuck in the progress
  4. fixed the problem that the newbie guide didn't count some achievements
  5. fixed the problem that the leaderboard data wasn't updated in time, and there was a problem that some of the rankings were in disarray
  6. added the function of exiting and saving the game halfway through. .
    You can now choose to exit at any time by either ending the game in time or saving the game.

