- fixed the problem that some achievements can't be completed
- weakened the conditions of some difficult-to-complete achievements to make them easier to complete
- fixed the problem that the special operation of the newbie guide caused the game to get stuck in the progress
- fixed the problem that the newbie guide didn't count some achievements
- fixed the problem that the leaderboard data wasn't updated in time, and there was a problem that some of the rankings were in disarray
- added the function of exiting and saving the game halfway through. .
You can now choose to exit at any time by either ending the game in time or saving the game.
