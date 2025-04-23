 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18206096 Edited 23 April 2025 – 18:52:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated enemy stats
  • Updated character stats
  • Updated buffs from passive talents
  • Expanded technique descriptions
  • The chest pickup radius no longer depends on the general item pickup radius. Now, you must approach the chest closely to pick it up
  • Added descriptions for techniques and items in a tooltip window when hovering over their icons

