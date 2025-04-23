- Updated enemy stats
- Updated character stats
- Updated buffs from passive talents
- Expanded technique descriptions
- The chest pickup radius no longer depends on the general item pickup radius. Now, you must approach the chest closely to pick it up
- Added descriptions for techniques and items in a tooltip window when hovering over their icons
Update r-0.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update