Dynamic update announcement:
- Added dynamic effects for some heroes
- Fixed the abnormality that the "attack attribute" did not take effect on the real damage bonus caused by the assault
- Fixed the abnormality that the "speed attribute" affected the skill effect (after the repair, the effect of the speed on the skill was improved)
- Fixed the abnormality that Delin's growth value and talent skills were mismatched
- Added a 7th item to the skill library explanation (the "affected by x attribute" in the skill description refers to the attribute of the hero carrying the skill)
- The skill description of the assault further clarified that it is affected by the attack attribute bonus (previously only in The attribute description mentioned it)
- Fixed the operation and display anomalies of the big world (including searching for barbarians, camera jumps, and the inability to move the camera when picking up items, etc.)
- Fixed the abnormality of being unable to move in the automatic battle of the ruins
- Fixed the situation where skills may disappear when matching skills in the ladder game
- Optimize the ladder game matching plan to provide players with more reference games (next week's ladder game will be customized by players. Equipment, runes) and fix the attribute anomalies of the ladder game. This week's ladder game was cancelled due to attribute anomalies, and all registered players will be issued settlement rewards according to the first place
Changed files in this update