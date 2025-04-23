 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18205986 Edited 23 April 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New fixes for Hotfix v0.1.4a:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the death screen may not pop up after player death, causing a softlock

  • Fixed an issue where the clams spawned by the "Suppressed Liberty" trait kill the player instantly and cause a softlock

  • Fixed an issue where resolution changes in the lobby settings menu aren't applied correctly

  • Fixed an issue where altars may not work sometimes

Balance Changes:

  • "Venefic Eidolon" max pod count reduced to 16 from 32

  • Increased cooldown after shooting for Rage Resonance

Most of the softlock issues you guys experienced should have been fixed with this patch
We're still actively working on more balance patches, bug fixes, and optimisations. Thanks for sticking with us :D
happi diving

Changed files in this update

Depot 2751121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link