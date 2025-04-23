New fixes for Hotfix v0.1.4a:
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where the death screen may not pop up after player death, causing a softlock
-
Fixed an issue where the clams spawned by the "Suppressed Liberty" trait kill the player instantly and cause a softlock
-
Fixed an issue where resolution changes in the lobby settings menu aren't applied correctly
-
Fixed an issue where altars may not work sometimes
Balance Changes:
-
"Venefic Eidolon" max pod count reduced to 16 from 32
-
Increased cooldown after shooting for Rage Resonance
Most of the softlock issues you guys experienced should have been fixed with this patch
We're still actively working on more balance patches, bug fixes, and optimisations. Thanks for sticking with us :D
happi diving
