New fixes for Hotfix v0.1.4a:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the death screen may not pop up after player death, causing a softlock

Fixed an issue where the clams spawned by the "Suppressed Liberty" trait kill the player instantly and cause a softlock

Fixed an issue where resolution changes in the lobby settings menu aren't applied correctly

Fixed an issue where altars may not work sometimes

Balance Changes:

"Venefic Eidolon" max pod count reduced to 16 from 32

Increased cooldown after shooting for Rage Resonance

Most of the softlock issues you guys experienced should have been fixed with this patch

We're still actively working on more balance patches, bug fixes, and optimisations. Thanks for sticking with us :D

happi diving