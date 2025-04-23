This light patch brings a handful of balance tweaks, background optimizations, and minor fixes.

Combat Balance Changes

Arcane Staffs

Evensong and Locus have fallen out of favor as Great Arcane has grown increasingly valued. Their cooldowns have been adjusted to promote variance in the arcane support slot.

Dark Sphere (Evensong) Cooldown: 42s → 38s

The Void (Malevolent Locus) Cooldown: 68s → 62s

Time Freeze (Great Arcane Staff) Cooldown: 45s → 50s



Frost Staffs

As most Frost players have shifted toward Frozen Surge and sustain builds, some damage has been added back to Ice Shard to better reward cast speed-focused setups.

Ice Shard (all Frost Staffs) Damage vs players: 125 → 130



Spears

Cripple’s damage has been increased, as it was too conservative for a low-range, single-target ability that requires users to hold it for the right moment.

Cripple (all Spears) Damage: 106.03 → 120



Swords

Hamstring’s first cast has felt underwhelming for players, so its base slow duration has been increased, the time window to cast Heroic Leap extended, and the cooldown when not multicasting reduced.

Hamstring (all Swords) 1st cast cooldown: 10s → 8s Time window duration: 3s → 4s Slow duration: 3s → 4s



War Gloves

Create Opening’s restrictive range has limited its effective output, so its baseline damage and resistance reduction have been increased to improve its overall value.

Create Opening (all War Gloves) Damage: 72 → 80 Pierce: 0.1 → 0.12



Potions

Hellfire Potion has been a powerful addition for builds with heavy CC but limited damage. Its damage against players has been too high, especially when paired with Smuggler’s Cape in IP-capped content, so it has been reduced. To keep the potion attractive, its healing reduction has been increased.

Hellfire Potion Damage vs players (700 IP): 42.4 → 36 Damage vs players (800 IP): 64.5 → 54.8 Damage vs players (900 IP): 82.5 → 70.1 Damage vs players (1000 IP): 98.2 → 83.5 Damage vs players (1100 IP): 112 → 95.2 Damage vs players (1200 IP): 126 → 107 Damage vs players (1300 IP): 138 → 117 Damage vs players (1400 IP): 149 → 126 Healing received reduction: 35% → 50%



Mounts

Take Cover! and Charge! have been reworked to improve performance and address behavior issues.

Take Cover!, Charge! (Command Mammoth) Buffs are now applied via an aura, and are removed when leaving this area Buffs are no longer purgeable High Command now correctly increases their effects for the full duration



Fixes

UI Fixes

Fixed issue where the first tab of the Guild Details UI could appear empty

Fixed issue where the 'Copied to clipboard' message would stay visible after closing the Guild Members UI

Fixed issue where the ‘For Sale’ tooltip would stick to the cursor after closing the minimap

Other Fixes