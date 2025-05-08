Glad to share that we are officially SteamDeck verified! We are still working on RIPOUT updates, so besides fixing everything so we are fully SteamDeck compabile, we have also released a hotfix today to address some issues.

We are SteamDeck verified!

If you have SteamDeck, please let us know how it works! :)

Hotfix Patch Notes 1.37.02

We have a minor hotfix update for you today, addressing some issues that were detected:

Fixed crashes that were happening due to missing segment info for levels

Fixed an issue with the spectating teammate not being shown in the compass to be revived on the resurrection station if there is a light flickering event

Fixed an issue with the Briefing screen text overlapping with the timer

Fixed an issue with the Mission summary timer position overlapping the button