New Professions

We've introduced four stunning new professions, each with unique core mechanics and exclusive cards:

Elf

Mage

Commander

Vampire

Faction System

Alliance Mechanic: Players can choose to ally with other professions, unlocking their exclusive cards to add to your deck.

Strategic Depth: Allied cards bring fresh tactical options but dilute your core deck, requiring careful balance of risk and reward.

Inspiration: The faction system draws inspiration from 9 Kings.

Future Plans

New Professions: Nightmare, Bishop, and Mechanical Vanguard.

Offline PvP: Implement competitive offline battles.

We know the current version may have bugs and imperfections. Your feedback is invaluable! If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please reach out to me via Bilibili or leave feedback in the comment.