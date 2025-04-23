-
Fixed bug where finishing all research options (demo or full game) should change the research menus text to say it's complete.
Tweak to how faults occur regarding game speed when using the toggle to not View Faults (in the settings menu.
Fixed bug with sun-setting showing light on trees for a split second after it set as well as matching rotation of stars with sun.
Literal Easter eggs removed
Other minor tweaks and bug fixes
Minor Bug Fixes and Tweaks
