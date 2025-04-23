 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18205681 Edited 23 April 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug where finishing all research options (demo or full game) should change the research menus text to say it's complete.

  • Tweak to how faults occur regarding game speed when using the toggle to not View Faults (in the settings menu.

  • Fixed bug with sun-setting showing light on trees for a split second after it set as well as matching rotation of stars with sun.

  • Literal Easter eggs removed

  • Other minor tweaks and bug fixes

