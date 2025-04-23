Hey everyone!
We’ve just released a new build for Academy Love Saga: Tennis Angels EX with several important fixes and a little surprise for you all! Thank you for sticking with us — your feedback continues to help us improve the experience. ❤️
🛠️ Change Logs:
-
Fixed a bug that caused a white screen freeze (stuck game)
-
Added new CGs for clothing-tearing scenes to the Gallery 💥
-
Announcement about Unlock All not working for some players
🧩 About the Unlock All Function Issue:
Some players reported that the Unlock All feature didn’t work properly. Here’s why:
-
Due to limitations of the Steam API, we currently have no reliable way to detect whether a player has reached the required 2-hour playtime.
-
🕒 Temporary Solution: Please launch the game and keep it running until you receive the achievement called "No Man Refund" on Steam (this should take around 2 continuous hours).
-
You can Alt+Tab out and do other things in the meantime.
-
Once the "No Man Refund" achievement is unlocked, the Unlock All feature will work correctly.
-
We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and patience!
-
💬 If you're enjoying the game, leaving a review on Steam means the world to us. It not only helps us grow but also allows us to keep creating awesome content for everyone!
Thanks for playing,
— Tennis Angels EX Dev Team 💖
