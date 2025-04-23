 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18205660
Hey everyone!

We’ve just released a new build for Academy Love Saga: Tennis Angels EX with several important fixes and a little surprise for you all! Thank you for sticking with us — your feedback continues to help us improve the experience. ❤️

🛠️ Change Logs:

  • Fixed a bug that caused a white screen freeze (stuck game)

  • Added new CGs for clothing-tearing scenes to the Gallery 💥

  • Announcement about Unlock All not working for some players

🧩 About the Unlock All Function Issue:
Some players reported that the Unlock All feature didn’t work properly. Here’s why:

  • Due to limitations of the Steam API, we currently have no reliable way to detect whether a player has reached the required 2-hour playtime.

  • 🕒 Temporary Solution: Please launch the game and keep it running until you receive the achievement called "No Man Refund" on Steam (this should take around 2 continuous hours).

  • You can Alt+Tab out and do other things in the meantime.

  • Once the "No Man Refund" achievement is unlocked, the Unlock All feature will work correctly.

  • We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and patience!

  • 💬 If you're enjoying the game, leaving a review on Steam means the world to us. It not only helps us grow but also allows us to keep creating awesome content for everyone!

Thanks for playing,
— Tennis Angels EX Dev Team 💖

