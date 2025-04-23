Dear Tacticians,

This is Creative Director Jin Sang Kim. Today, I’m writing to share news about our newest update!

As Brandon had mentioned in our previous dev log last week, we are finally implementing voiceover into the game—at least a little bit! We believe it really helps enhance the immersion of the game. Voiceover has only been added into about the first hour of gameplay, but we plan to add more in the future, including character conversations!

Alongside voiceover, we’ve also made efforts to enhance immersion by updating some of the character illustrations in the early game. Here are a few examples! While not every new illustration is included in this update, you’ll start to see them appear during dialogues over time.



Lastly, we’ve given the title screen a bit of a makeover. It’s now more dynamic compared to the previous static illustration—hope you like the new feel!

For our next update, we’re planning some larger additions. This includes changes to Elena’s weapon and more variations of the boss maps for Acts 1 and 2. We’ll be back soon with more details! Until then, we hope you enjoy our latest patch!

Jin Sang Kim

Patch Schedule

PT: 10 AM, April 23, 2025

ET: 1 PM, April 23, 2025

CEST: 7 PM, April 23, 2025

KST: 2 AM, April 24, 2025

Here is the list of changes for this patch version 0.08.021 below:

New Content / Features

New voiceover added to the following: Introduction Prologue Early stages of gameplay Initial boss conversations

New character illustrations showing different facial expressions and poses for the first five starting characters

Changes / Improvements

Animated the title screen when starting the game

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where two units (a swallowed ally and a Fallen ally) would spawn on the same tile when killing a Vermilith with a character that has the Lantern of the Dead equipment

Fixed an issue where the game could not progress if there weren’t enough discardable skills when the Oblivion trial effect was applied

We are so thankful to all of our players who have shared their experiences, bug reports, suggestions and feedback. We are continuously refining Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch—taking player feedback to heart and working on adding more depth to what we already have. If there’s anything you’d like to share, don’t hesitate to post on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server!

-ODS Team

