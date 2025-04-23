New:

-Added a main menu

-Added different music for the main menu

-Added a new cursor

-Modified the probabilities for the mystery gift:

40% chance to get +1 coin

30% chance to get +3 coins

20% chance to get +7 coins

7% chance to get +1 second on the current timer

3% chance to get +2 seconds on the current timer

-Modified the quit button

-Added a confirmation menu when quitting

Fixes:

-Fixed an issue where the first 8 themes in the shop appeared as bought

-Fixed an issue causing some achievements to not trigger properly

Known Issues:

-On restart, bought themes are not displayed as such, but they are still owned by the player