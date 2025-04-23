 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18205506 Edited 23 April 2025 – 09:32:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New:
-Added a main menu
-Added different music for the main menu
-Added a new cursor
-Modified the probabilities for the mystery gift:
40% chance to get +1 coin
30% chance to get +3 coins
20% chance to get +7 coins
7% chance to get +1 second on the current timer
3% chance to get +2 seconds on the current timer
-Modified the quit button
-Added a confirmation menu when quitting

Fixes:
-Fixed an issue where the first 8 themes in the shop appeared as bought
-Fixed an issue causing some achievements to not trigger properly

Known Issues:
-On restart, bought themes are not displayed as such, but they are still owned by the player

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3562181
