New:
-Added a main menu
-Added different music for the main menu
-Added a new cursor
-Modified the probabilities for the mystery gift:
40% chance to get +1 coin
30% chance to get +3 coins
20% chance to get +7 coins
7% chance to get +1 second on the current timer
3% chance to get +2 seconds on the current timer
-Modified the quit button
-Added a confirmation menu when quitting
Fixes:
-Fixed an issue where the first 8 themes in the shop appeared as bought
-Fixed an issue causing some achievements to not trigger properly
Known Issues:
-On restart, bought themes are not displayed as such, but they are still owned by the player
Changed files in this update