 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18205470 Edited 23 April 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a feature that allows you to craft a tool that will tell you the location of a moving weapon after one day has passed after defeating the moving weapon.
Increased respawn rate of moving weapons that have been defeated once.
Increased overall material drop rate when defeating enemies.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3325291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link