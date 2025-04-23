Added a feature that allows you to craft a tool that will tell you the location of a moving weapon after one day has passed after defeating the moving weapon.
Increased respawn rate of moving weapons that have been defeated once.
Increased overall material drop rate when defeating enemies.
1.4.4 update
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update