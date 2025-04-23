-
Fixed a bug where the unlocking condition check for the Omega achievement could be skipped.
-
Now, the game will check for the Omega achievement upon launch to compensate for missed unlocks.
-
Fixed a bug where resetting save data could cause issues with achievement tracking.
-
We’ve identified that DirectX 12 may cause crashes on certain setups. This launch option has been temporarily disabled.
-
Fixed boundary issues in some levels.
Patch Notes - April 23th, 2025 (v1.3.3.3)
