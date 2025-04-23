 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18205407 Edited 23 April 2025 – 09:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where the unlocking condition check for the Omega achievement could be skipped.

  • Now, the game will check for the Omega achievement upon launch to compensate for missed unlocks.

  • Fixed a bug where resetting save data could cause issues with achievement tracking.

  • We’ve identified that DirectX 12 may cause crashes on certain setups. This launch option has been temporarily disabled.

  • Fixed boundary issues in some levels.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1928691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link