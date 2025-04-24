A Werewolf game-style social deduction adventuree "Yokai Landlord: Monster Mystery!"

Officially released on Friday, April 25th (JST)!



◆Contents of the main game

Prologue, Chapters 1-5, and Epilogue are included.

Estimated total playing time is about 10 hours.

If you are not used to “mystery games”, it may take even longer.

If you are curious about the contents of this game, we recommend that you first play the free demo version. It includes tutorial elements and allows you to play until the end of the first chapter.

From the second chapter onward, the level of difficulty requires solid reasoning and consideration.

Please make sure to properly check and organize the statements that shake your notes.



Carefully gather information by interviewing the residents, and uncover the clues hidden as subtle "suspicious".

After countless rounds of deduction, the moment you finally corner the "yokai"—

You'll surely experience a sense of achievement that only this game can deliver.

📢Contents added in the full version.

The full version includes the later chapters (Ch. 4, Ch. 5, and the Epilogue) that were not part of Early Access.

The story now moves from the climax ("ten") to the conclusion ("ketsu") of its dramatic arc.

Mystery hidden in the apartment - and the identity of the "Mysterious Man"?

Please come and see the moving conclusion for yourself.

Minor bugs have been fixed since the Early Access version 0.6.2.

Save data and achievements can be carried over directly from the Early Access version.

◆Original soundtrack is now available.

It contains 19 impressive BGM songs that color the main game and the ending theme “Sora wo aruku Hito” that climaxes the story.

.

◆Launch Sale Information! (April 25th - May 6th).

- Soundtrack

10% OFF!

- Complete Bundle (full game + soundtrack)

16% OFF!

Combined with the 10% off launch sale of the soundtrack alone, the savings are even greater!

◆Thanks to everyone!

To those of you who have supported us since the trial version and early access, thank you so much for your support over the years.

It has been a hard road, but we have finally been able to complete this work.

Today, we often struggle with human relationships and the difficulties of life.

This work is a human drama that also emphasizes “growth”.

What do the residents think, what do they worry about, and how do they change?

We hope you enjoy the full version of the game, and if you like, we would appreciate your cooperation in filling out a Steam review.

◆Gathering strategy information, spoiler feedback, opinions, and bug reports.

We look forward to hearing from you on the official Discord server!

https://discord.gg/AEhsP6FFJW

We will be giving out hints and exchanging various opinions when you get stuck on a strategy.

Please feel free to join us!

We will continue to be a "Yokai Landlord: Monster Mystery!". Thank you for your continued support.